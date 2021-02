Iconic yellow taxis were omnipresent on the streets of New York day and night, as emblematic of the Big Apple as the Empire State Building or Yankees caps. But the pandemic has made yellow taxis scarce and facing an uncertain future. New York taxi drivers, most of whom are first-generation immigrants, were once able to make $7,000 a month or more if they worked long hours seven days a week. So could the yellow taxis, which replaced checkered-striped cabs in the 1960s, actually disappear?