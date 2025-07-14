Pamplona bull run: 8 injured in final bull run at Spain’s San Fermin festival

Chaos marked the final day of Spain's San Fermin festival as eight people were injured during the last bull run in Pamplona. Bulls from the La Palmosilla ranch charged through the city’s narrow streets in just over two minutes, leaving six hospitalized. The event, known for its thrilling and dangerous runs, once again drew thousands of thrill-seekers and tourists from around the world