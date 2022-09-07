Pakistan's flood threatens UNICEF world heritage site Mohenjo Daro

Sep 07, 2022
The flood-stricken Pakistan, where an unprecedented monsoon season has killed hundreds and displaced many, the rains now threaten UNICEF world heritage site dating back 4,500 years- Mohenjo Daro.
