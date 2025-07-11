LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Pakistani actor and model Humaira Asghar found dead
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 22:45 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 22:45 IST
Pakistani actor and model Humaira Asghar found dead
Videos Jul 11, 2025, 22:45 IST

Pakistani actor and model Humaira Asghar found dead

32-year-old Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her Karachi apartment on Wednesday. Her father refused to claim her body.

Trending Topics

trending videos