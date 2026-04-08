/Pakistan Turn to Solar Power to Cushion Impact of West Asia War

Published: Apr 08, 2026, 13:45 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 13:45 IST
Pakistan is increasingly turning to solar power to mitigate the energy and economic impact of the ongoing West Asia war. With fuel imports disrupted and electricity costs rising, authorities and businesses are investing in renewable energy solutions to ensure stable power supply. Solar adoption aims to reduce reliance on imported oil, stabilize electricity grids, and support sustainable development amid regional instability and global energy price volatility.