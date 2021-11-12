Pakistan: TTP wants Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be under Sharia law?

Nov 12, 2021, 09:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Imran Khan's government has struck a deal with terror organisation Tehrik-i-Taliban. The TTP according to reports have now called for implementing Sharia law across the country's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Read in App