The Pakistani government has ordered a tribal group to surrender their weapons following escalating clashes in the region. This move comes as part of efforts to restore peace and reduce violence in the tribal areas, where tensions have been rising due to ongoing conflicts. Authorities are seeking to disarm factions involved in the clashes and ensure the safety and stability of the region, which has long faced challenges related to militancy and local disputes. The situation remains tense, with efforts underway to mediate a resolution.