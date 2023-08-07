Pakistan train tragedy: Around 30 dead, at least 100 injured, death toll likely to rise | WION
An update on the horrific train accident in Pakistan reports telling that the death toll has now gone up to 30 at least a hundred people have been injured. As per reports, 10 coaches of the Hazara Express which was travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed and there were about a thousand passengers aboard the train. The casualty numbers are expected to climb sharply rescue operations are underway at the site.