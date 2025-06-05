LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 05, 2025, 20:51 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 20:51 IST
Videos Jun 05, 2025, 20:51 IST

Pakistan To Chair Taliban Sanctions Committee Of UN Security Council

Pakistan will chair the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee for 2025, while also holding key roles in other UN Security Council bodies during its 2025–26 non-permanent membership term.

