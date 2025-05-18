Pakistan Strikes Crypto Deal With Company 60% Owned By Donald Trump's Sons

Governments across the world are fast catching up with the US president's way of conducting diplomacy. Donald Trump is weighing in on current geopolitical conflicts invariably offering trade as an incentive for US mediation to end wars. After saying that the US is hands off on the India-Pakistan conflict Trump took credit claiming that he and his administration played peacemakers. The US president says his suggestion let's do trade instead of war prevailed. The question however is what is the trade and with whom making matters murky are the US president's own personal business interests.