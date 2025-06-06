LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Pakistan's poverty jump driven by global line revision | Poverty triples in Pakistan
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 06, 2025, 16:21 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 16:21 IST
Pakistan's poverty jump driven by global line revision | Poverty triples in Pakistan
Videos Jun 06, 2025, 16:21 IST

Pakistan's poverty jump driven by global line revision | Poverty triples in Pakistan

Pakistan faces a sharp rise in poverty levels after the global poverty line revision. experts analyze how this change impacts millions and the country’s economic outlook.

Trending Topics

trending videos