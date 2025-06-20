/Pakistan's PIA set for full privatisation, 5 bidders eye struggling the airline

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 18:41 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 18:41 IST
Videos Jun 20, 2025, 18:41 IST

Pakistan’s national carrier PIA is set for full privatisation, with five bidders reportedly expressing interest in acquiring the debt-ridden airline. Watch in for more details!

