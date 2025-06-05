LOGIN
Jun 05, 2025
Pakistan's leadership role in UNSC's Taliban sanctions committee
Videos Jun 05, 2025

Pakistan's leadership role in UNSC's Taliban sanctions committee

Pakistan will chair the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee for 2025, while also holding key roles in other UN Security Council bodies during its 2025–26 non-permanent membership term.

