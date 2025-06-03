LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Pakistan: PTI chief refuses to undergo lie-detector test for fourth time
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 13:36 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 13:36 IST
Pakistan: PTI chief refuses to undergo lie-detector test for fourth time
Videos Jun 03, 2025, 13:36 IST

Pakistan: PTI chief refuses to undergo lie-detector test for fourth time

The former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused to undergo a polygraph test for the fourth time in connection with 11 cases filed against him over the May 9th, 2023 riots.

Trending Topics

trending videos