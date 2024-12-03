Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia on December 3-4 to attend the One Water Summit, the Foreign Ministry said.
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif To Visit Saudi Arabia
