Pakistan PM dismisses claims of Army Chief Munir replacing President Zardari

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday (Jul 11) firmly rejected reports suggesting that the nation's President Asif Ali Zardari may step down and that Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir wanted to become president in his stead. Speaking to the media, Sharif said that the reports were nothing but baseless propaganda and said that Munir has "never shown interest in the Presidency".