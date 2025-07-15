Pakistan: Peshawar High Court returns PTI’s petition on reserved seats

In another setback for Imran Khan’s party PTI, the Peshawar High Court rejected a plea filed by the party concerning reserved seats. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf had petitioned regarding reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, but the court dismissed the plea on legal grounds. Watch in for more details!