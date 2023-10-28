Pakistan on the verge of ODI World Cup exit after narrow defeat

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
1992 champions Pakistan have lost four straight games at the ODI World Cup for the first time. With two wins from six matches, Babar Azam & Co. are practically out of the marquee tournament. This is also Pakistan's first World Cup loss against South Africa in 24 years. Former Pakistan coach Dav Whatmore reviews their campaign with WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.

