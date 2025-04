Tensions between India and Pakistan are soaring in the aftermath of the brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Pakistan's defense ministerKhawaja Asif has stoked fears of a looming Indian military incursion. In a stark warning Asif has declared that Islamabad has reinforced its forces in anticipation of what he calls an imminent strike by India, escalating the already volatile situation between the two nuclear armed rivals.