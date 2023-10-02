Pakistan: Maryam Sharif hails Nawaz Sharif's return, says 'he will steer Pak out of all crisis'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Sharif, is busy setting the stage for Sharif's return to Pakistan later this month. Maryam said in a statement that Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan is as a more 'powerful leader' this time.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos