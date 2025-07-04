LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Pakistan Hockey Team Given Green Light to Travel to India
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 04, 2025, 20:45 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 20:45 IST
Pakistan Hockey Team Given Green Light to Travel to India
Videos Jul 04, 2025, 20:45 IST

Pakistan Hockey Team Given Green Light to Travel to India

The Pakistan hockey team has reportedly been given the green light to travel to India for the Asia Cup in August.

Trending Topics

trending videos