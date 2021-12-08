Pakistan: Four women stripped, were paraded naked and assaulted by men in Faisalabad

Dec 08, 2021, 03:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A group of people in Pakistan stripped four women, including a teenager, dragged and beat them up after accusing them of 'shoplifting' in the country's Punjab province. The incident took place in Faisalabad, approx 180 kms from Lahore, on Monday.
