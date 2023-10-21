Pakistan: Former PM Nawaz Sharif addresses huge rally in Lahore

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
After a four-year self-imposed exile in the UK, former prime leader of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has returned to the nation and is scheduled to speak at a large gathering in Lahore. The 73-year-old leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took a chartered jet from Dubai to Islamabad.

