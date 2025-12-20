/Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Sentenced to 17 Years in Corruption Case

Pakistan: A Pakistani court has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 17 years in prison in a corruption case related to the misuse of state gifts. The verdict was delivered by Special Judge Shahrukh Arjumand during proceedings held at Adiala Jail, where Khan is currently incarcerated. Both were convicted of abusing their authority and committing criminal breach of trust regarding state gifts. Their lawyers have announced plans to challenge the verdict in the high court, calling the case politically motivated and baseless.