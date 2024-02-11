Pakistan Elections: Imran Khan supporters take to the streets, allege poll rigging
Who will be Pakistan's next prime minister, today is yet another day when this question remains unanswered. No political party has secured a clear majority in the February 8th election but both Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif have claimed Victory. Meanwhile, PTI party of ex-PM Imran Khan protest outside Sindh Election Commission office in Karachi over delay in Pakistan's election results and alleged rigging. Watch to know more!