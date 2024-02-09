Pakistan Election Result 2024: Reaching out to PPP, MQM-P & JUI-F to form coalition govt, says Nawaz

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif on Friday (February 9) claimed victory even though the counting of votes for the February 8 general elections continues. He claimed that PML-N has emerged as the largest party in the country. Nawaz Sharif said that his party is reaching out to the PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman and MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui for the formation of a coalition government.