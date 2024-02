#ThisWorld| Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was hoping to secure his fourth term in office this election, but fate and voters had other plans. Sharif's younger brother and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is now preparing to take oath. Will Nawaz agree to serve as just another legislator under Shehbaz? Will it spell the end of 74-year-old Nawaz Sharif's political career?