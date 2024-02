On #ThisWorld with Vikram Chandra: Who will be Pakistan's next Prime Minister? Imran Khan-backed Independents have won the highest number of seats in Pakistan elections. Nawaz Sharif's PML-N has emerged as the party with the most seats, followed by Bilawal Bhutto's PPP. But no one has the numbers to form a govt alone. Will Sharif and Bhutto join hands to keep Imran Khan out?