Written By
Ravi Tiwari
Published:
May 25, 2025, 15:02 IST
| Updated:
May 25, 2025, 15:02 IST
Videos
May 25, 2025, 15:02 IST
Pakistan dust storm: At least 14 people killed in severe dust storm in Punjab province
At least 14 people have been killed and 92 others have been injured after a severe dust storm and heavy rain lashed several regions of the Punjab province in Pakistan. Watch in for more details!
