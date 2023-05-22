Pakistan: Did PTI weaponise 'TikTok' for mass protests?

Pakistani politics has gone through post prime minister Imran Khan went on attack mode against the current coalition government. Scathing attacks were launched even against Pakistan's all-powerful Army now the politics of polarization culminated in violent protests on the 9th of May, when Imran's arrest prompted a nationwide unrest the past one year also changed the manner in which national politics trickled down to the Grassroots levels in Pakistan. The medium of choice this time was social media not that social media in Pakistan was immune from political discussions before April last year but it was not as indispensable as it is now apart from existing platforms like Twitter and Facebook there was another platform which came to the fore it was TikTok which increasingly became a forum for political polarization in fact it has now silently become a forum for serious debate on some of the most contentious issues of the South Asian Nation.