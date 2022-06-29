Pakistan: Coalition trouble for PM Shehbaz Sharif amid economic crisis

Published: Jun 29, 2022, 07:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The political system of Pakistan seems to be wobbling towards Disequilibrium again. PM Shehbaz Sharif is staring at multiple crisis but the most crucial ones that he needs to tackle urgently is the coalition and financial crisis.
Read in App