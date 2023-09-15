Pakistan: Chief Justice admits Imran Khan's plea on nab amendments

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan's appeal to challenge the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999 changes was accepted by the Supreme Court (SC), which also revoked them on Friday. The reserved judgement was released by a three-judge panel led by Chief Justice Bandial and including Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. It included the restoration of graft proceedings against public officials that had been closed as a result of the changes.

