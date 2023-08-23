Pakistan cable car accident: Everything you need to know

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
All eight people, including children, were rescued by officials in Pakistan on Tuesday night (Aug 22) after they were left trapped 900 feet mid-air in a cable car. The accident took place when a line snapped, causing the occupiers of the cable car to hang in balance for hours before a rescue began. Watch this for more.

