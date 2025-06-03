LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Jun 03, 2025
Pakistan arrests terrorist flagged by Turkiye
Jun 03, 2025

Pakistan arrests terrorist flagged by Turkiye

Pakistan has arrested an Islamic State operative along the Pak-Afghan border at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

