Pakistan accuses Kabul of harbouring TTP, Taliban rejects bid to sow distrust

Earlier this week Pakistan took part in tripartite talks with China along with Afghanistan. All three countries reached an agreement to jointly fight terrorism as well as continue cooperation on the broader roads initiative as well as the CPEC. Barely two days later at a joint briefing with Secretary Interior Pakistan's DG ISPR is making a provocative statement against Afghanistan a country it is seeking to partner with in its fight against terrorism. The Pakistani DG ISPR's remarks come in the wake of a first-of-its-kind teleconference that Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar held with the Taliban acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Watch in for more details!