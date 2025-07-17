LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Pakistan: 124 Dead in Pakistan Monsoon Rains | Torrential Rains Batter Pakistan | Climate Tracker
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 15:29 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 15:29 IST
Pakistan: 124 Dead in Pakistan Monsoon Rains | Torrential Rains Batter Pakistan | Climate Tracker
Videos Jul 17, 2025, 15:29 IST

Pakistan: 124 Dead in Pakistan Monsoon Rains | Torrential Rains Batter Pakistan | Climate Tracker

At least 60 more people have died and hundreds injured as torrential monsoon rains continued to unleash widespread destruction across Pakistan, bringing the nationwide death toll to over 124.

Trending Topics

trending videos