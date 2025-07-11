LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Pakistan: 12 workers gunned down in Balochistan, ID cards checked before killings
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 13:15 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 13:15 IST
Pakistan: 12 workers gunned down in Balochistan, ID cards checked before killings
Videos Jul 11, 2025, 13:15 IST

Pakistan: 12 workers gunned down in Balochistan, ID cards checked before killings

A targeted attack in Balochistan, Pakistan, has claimed the lives of 12 workers. The victims were kidnapped and later found dead, highlighting the region's security concerns.

Trending Topics

trending videos