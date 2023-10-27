Pak should apologize for 1971 genocide says Bangladesh minister Huq; pays tribute to Indian soldiers

Bangladesh's minister for liberation war affairs AKM Mozammel Huq has said that Pakistan should apologise for the 1971 genocide in his country. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, the minister said, " they should ask pardon for the genocide, they have killed million, they must say sorry otherwise relation will not develop. They did wrong. " Bangladesh, which was then east Pakistan saw brutal war of independence with large scale atrocities being committed by forces of west Pakistan. In Delhi, he honoured the family members of Indian soldiers who laid their lives for the Independence of the country and scholarship were given to the children of these soldiers by the Bangladeshi government. He said, "We would like to recognise the contribution of the martyrs. We earlier recognised their sons, now we recognised their descendants, there grandsons, so that they remember, that our grandfather shed blood for Bangladesh". Full interview: