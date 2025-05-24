LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 24, 2025, 22:25 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 22:25 IST
Pak's former PM Imran Khan warns Pakistan's democracy in danger
Videos May 24, 2025, 22:25 IST

Pak's former PM Imran Khan warns Pakistan's democracy in danger

Asim Munir is only the second person in Pakistan’s history to hold the title of Field Marshal. But within hours of him being conferred this rank, Pakistan is split wide open on the elevation.

Trending Topics

trending videos