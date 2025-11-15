Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Pak's 27th Amendment Bill Passed in Both Houses: Munir Gets Lifelong Immunity
Pak's 27th Amendment Bill Passed in Both Houses: Munir Gets Lifelong Immunity
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Nov 15, 2025, 10:08 IST
| Updated:
Nov 15, 2025, 10:08 IST
Pak Military Tightens Its Grip Over Power Also on the Show: - Deadly Red Fort Blast Trail Widens - A Look at Timeless Ties of India and Bhutan
Trending Topics
Pakistan
Red Fort
Delhi blast
Bhutan
Asim Munir
trending videos
Russia-Ukraine War: US Ultimatum Leaves Ukraine with Few Options
Delhi Red Fort Blast | Reports: 122 Pakistani Terrorists Active in J&K
Nigeria Mass Kidnapping: Over 315 School Children & Teachers Feared Abducted
China-Japan Tensions: China Asks Japan to Take Concrete Steps to Stabilise Bilateral Ties
Brazil's Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Arrested, Flight-Risk Alert Triggers Detention
Colombia Drug Bust: Colombian Police Make Largest Drug Bust in 10 Years
Nepal: Ex-PM KP Sharma Oli Holds Rally Demanding Parliament Be Restored
Russia-Ukraine War: Trump Clarifies Peace Plan Not a Final Offer for Kyiv Amid Pushback
Pilot Namansh Syal Died at the Tragic Crash at the Dubai Air Show
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
China: K-Visa Targets AI, Robotics, Chip Design & Biotech Experts
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Car Explosion in Delhi, City on High Alert
Israel-Gaza War: Israel's Airstrikes Drain NATO's Arsenal
Indians Pick Ethereum & Bitcoin After Market Crash
Israel-Hamas Conflict: Israeli PM Accuses Hamas of Ceasefire Breach
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again
NASA Identifies Rare Iron-Nickel Meteorite in Jezero Crater on Mars
China Adds 15 Tonnes of Gold in September
French Navy Has Reacted to Pakistan's Prominent Channel and Editor's Claims
Demonstrators Crowd DC Streets Demanding Trump's Impeachment
Mexico City: Thousands Protests Against Rising Crime & Corruption
Nigeria Mass Kidnapping: Over 315 School Children & Teachers Feared Abducted
Forbes: Trump’s $6 Billion Fortune Thanks to Crypto
G20 Summit: US Ready to Assume G20 Presidency
Bihar Elections : Phase 2 Bihar Elections Could Decide 12 Ministers’ Fate | WION
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Russia-Ukraine War: Trump Clarifies Peace Plan Not a Final Offer for Kyiv Amid Pushback
G20 Summit: PM Modi Calls for Global Action on Fentanyl, Terror Financing
Trump Says He'd Love to See Greene Returns to Politics
US Government Shutdown: The Constant Game of Chicken in US Politics
Delhi Blast: India on High Alert After Delhi Blast, Red Fort Metro Closed
Israel-Hamas Conflict: Israel Says Gunman Crossing Humanitarian Route Prompted Attack
Perseverance Rover Spots an Unusual, Metal-Heavy Rock on Mars
BREAKING: Trump's G20 Boycott Delays Presidential Handover
Russia-Ukraine War: Cash Crunch Cripples Kyiv's War Machine
Will Pam Bondi Use Epstein Finances Probe To Withhold Files?
Grizzly Bear Attacks School Group in Remote Canadian Wilderness, Injuring 4
US-Venezuela Tensions: US Planning New Phase of Venezuela Military Operations
ISRO Captures Interstellar 3I/Atlas From Mount Abu Telescope
Pakistan Blast: At Least 12 Killed Near Courthouse
Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency S-I-A Has Arrested Tufail Niyaz
Nigeria: Over 315 Students and Teachers Feared Kidnapped
Delhi Air Emergency: Toxic Smog Chokes City Again
G20 Summit 2025: PM Modi Calls for Global Fight Against Drug-Terror Nexus
Faridabad Police Questions Al-Falah University Faculty: Terror Module Case Probe Intensifies
White House: US Looking Forward to Restoring G20 Legitimacy