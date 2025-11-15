LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Pak's 27th Amendment Bill Passed in Both Houses: Munir Gets Lifelong Immunity

Pak's 27th Amendment Bill Passed in Both Houses: Munir Gets Lifelong Immunity

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 15, 2025, 10:08 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 10:08 IST
Pak's 27th Amendment Bill Passed in Both Houses: Munir Gets Lifelong Immunity
Pak Military Tightens Its Grip Over Power Also on the Show: - Deadly Red Fort Blast Trail Widens - A Look at Timeless Ties of India and Bhutan

Trending Topics

trending videos