Pak PM's Advisor Sanaullah Denies Rift Over Asim Munir's CDF Notification

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 04, 2025, 15:35 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 15:35 IST
Pakistan's Prime Minister's Advisor, Rana Sanaullah, has clarified that there is no rift or conflict over the appointment of General Asim Munir as Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

