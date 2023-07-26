Pak intelligence operatives sought sensitive information from Indian school students

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Pakistani intelligence operatives are contacting Indian school students and seeking their personal details. Authorities that manage Army Public Schools have advised teaching staff to spread awareness and delete existing WhatsApp groups, in case they have been compromised. Many students, including those of army public schools across India, are getting calls and WhatsApp messages from Pakistani intelligence operatives.