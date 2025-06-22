LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Pahalgam terror attack: NIA arrests two for harbouring terrorists
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 17:11 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 17:11 IST
Pahalgam terror attack: NIA arrests two for harbouring terrorists
Videos Jun 22, 2025, 17:11 IST

Pahalgam terror attack: NIA arrests two for harbouring terrorists

NIA arrests two persons for harbouring terrorists involved in Pahalgam terror attack. Watch the video to know more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos