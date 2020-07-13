Padmanabhaswamy Temple Row: Royale family to manage Kerala temple, says SC

Jul 13, 2020, 02.20 PM(IST)
The Supreme Court on July 13 pronounced its verdict on the dispute over management of Thiruvananthapuram's historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The top court said that the royal family of Travancore still has the shebait right.