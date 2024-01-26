Padma Awards 2024: 132 awardees conferred with India's second-highest civilian honour

Indian President Droupadi Murmu announced the prestigious Padma Awards on the eve of Republic Day on January 25. This year, the President has approved of 132 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). Among these 132 awards, 5 are Padma Vibhushan, 17 are Padma Bhushan and 110 are Padma Shri. 30 of the awardees are women in the list, including 8 foreign persons and 9 posthumous awardees. Watch to know more!