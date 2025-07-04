Over 900 Iranians killed, 31000 buildings hit in Israel

At least 935 people were killed in Iran during its 12-day war with Israel, Iranian state media reported on June 30. "During the 12-day war waged by the Zionist regime, 935 martyrs have been identified so far," IRNA news agency reported. The death toll included 132 women and 38 children, IRNA cited citing Iranian judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir as saying.