LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Over 7,000 Chikungunya cases in China, patients asked to stay in hospital until test negative
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 06, 2025, 15:44 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 15:44 IST
Over 7,000 Chikungunya cases in China, patients asked to stay in hospital until test negative
Videos Aug 06, 2025, 15:44 IST

Over 7,000 Chikungunya cases in China, patients asked to stay in hospital until test negative

Health authorities in Hong Kong report the city’s first imported case of chikungunya fever, following a recent outbreak on the mainland.

Trending Topics

trending videos