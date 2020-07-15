Over 1.5 million people are affected in Bangladesh Flood, Red Alert in all rivers

Jul 15, 2020, 12.05 PM(IST)
A third of Bangladesh is underwater after some of the heaviest rains in a decade. At least 1.5 million people are affected in this heavy flood. Bangladesh's Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre says, this is going to be the worst flood in a decade