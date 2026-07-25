/Opposition hails Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as victory for students and democracy

Published: Jul 25, 2026, 18:12 IST | Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 18:12 IST
Opposition leaders have reacted strongly to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling it a major victory for students, democracy, and public accountability. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the development sends a message that people can bring change by standing together, while other opposition leaders welcomed the resignation and called for comprehensive education reforms. The political debate now