LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 22, 2025, 19:34 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 19:34 IST
Operation Trashi: Jammu Kashmir police and Indian army conduct joint operation in Kishtwar
Videos May 22, 2025, 19:34 IST

Operation Trashi: Jammu Kashmir police and Indian army conduct joint operation in Kishtwar

In a significant counter-terrorism operation named 'Operation Trashi', Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police neutralized terrorists in Kishtwar.

Trending Topics

trending videos